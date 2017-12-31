At least six people have been killed after a "wine and dine" sightseeing seaplane crashed into a river in Sydney, police confirmed on Sunday.

The plane went down in the Hawkesbury River near the suburb of Cowan 50 kilometres (31 miles) north of Sydney, said police in New South Wales state.

Police said they did not immediately know the cause of the crash, nor the identities of the five passengers, but were speaking with several witnesses who were in boats on of the waterways' busiest days of the year. The pilot was the sixth victim.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses," Police inspector Michael Gorman told reporters, adding that forensic police would inspect the plane to assess when it could be raised from the seabed. "It's too early in the investigation so we don't know why the plane crashed."

Gorman told reporters the single-engine aircraft was lying in 13 metres (43 feet) of water.