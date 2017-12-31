At least 36 people were killed and 11 injured early Sunday morning in a head-on collision between a bus and a lorry on a road in central Kenya, police said.

"The death toll is now 36," said Rift Valley traffic police chief Zero Arome, explaining the initial toll of 30 had risen, "after six passengers succumbed to injuries in hospital."

The accident occurred at 3:00 am (0000 GMT) close to a notorious stretch on the Nakuru-Eldoret highway.

A bus travelling from Busia, in western Kenya, collided with a truck coming from Nakuru town.

In recent weeks road accidents have claimed the lives of hundreds of people, among them three Pentecostal bishops and a newly elected governor.

Police said the death toll for that stretch of road has now topped 100 this month alone.

Arome said the drivers of both vehicles were among the dead, as well as a three-year-old child, while the injured had been taken to a Nakuru hospital.

He added that the bus's brakes are suspected to have failed.