An apparent gaffe by Nike has fired speculation that Philippe Coutinho could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window.

The sportswear giant, who manufacture Barcelona's kit, advertised a Barca shirt on their website with the Brazilian midfielder's name on it.

Headlined "Where the magic happens", the page, which has since been taken down, continued with the message, "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou."

Coutinho is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.