Nike advertise Coutinho Barcelona shirt
An apparent gaffe by Nike has fired speculation that Philippe Coutinho could leave Liverpool for Barcelona in the January transfer window.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho is substituted during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Leicester at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on December 30, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2017

The sportswear giant, who manufacture Barcelona's kit, advertised a Barca shirt on their website with the Brazilian midfielder's name on it.

Headlined "Where the magic happens", the page, which has since been taken down, continued with the message, "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou."

Coutinho is sponsored by Nike and wears their boots.

He handed in a transfer request in August after Barcelona had a bid for the Brazilian rejected, but the Reds then turned down a further two offers.

The current La Liga leaders had offered over £100 million ($135 million), but Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group publicly stated Coutinho was not for sale.

The 25-year-old missed the start of the season with a back problem but has been in outstanding form recently, scoring seven goals in his last eight games.

SOURCE:AFP
