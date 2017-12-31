Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro announced a 40 percent increase to the minimum wage as of January, a move that will foment what many economists already consider hyperinflation in the oil-rich but crisis-stricken nation.

In his televised year-end address, leftist Maduro said the new wage level would protect workers against what he calls Washington's "economic war" to sabotage socialism.

"Good news!" said the former bus driver and union leader, speaking next to a Venezuelan flag in a midday address.

Most economists say the government is in fact fomenting a vicious cycle in a country already wrestling with the world's fastest inflation.

To counter those price increases, Maduro has been raising the minimum wage, but quickening inflation coupled with a depreciating bolivar currency has plunged millions into poverty.