At least nine civilians were killed by Syrian regime airstrikes in the northwestern Idlib province Sunday.

Regime warplanes and helicopters targeted areas in southern countryside of Idlib province and eastern countryside of Hama province.

“Seven people were killed in Kafrsajna and two others killed in Maar Tahroma villages,” Mustafa Hajj Yusuf, head of pro-opposition Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) in Idlib province, told Anadolu Agency.