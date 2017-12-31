TÜRKİYE
Around 25 Daesh suspects arrested in Istanbul and Ankara
Police say some suspects were planning attack during New Year Eve celebrations in Turkey and that 20 foreigners among those held.
Thousands of security officers have been deployed in the two major cities for the New Year celebrations in order to prevent terrorist attacks. / AA
By Staff Reporter
December 31, 2017

At least 25 people, including 20 foreigners were arrested in Istanbul and capital Ankara for alleged links with Daesh terror group Sunday, according to police.

Anti-terrorist police teams raided four addresses in Istanbul’s three districts simultaneously after they were tipped off about presence of suspects linked to Daesh leaders in Syria and Iraq. 

A total of 20 Deash suspects, including 15 foreign nationals, were arrested in the raids.

In a separate operation in Ankara, police detained five Daesh suspects - all foreigners - in simultaneous raids at two addresses in Etimesgut district.

Among the suspects were three Syrians, an Iraqi and a Chechen who had entered the country illegally.

According to the police, the suspects were planning an attack during New Year Eve celebrations in the cities.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh attacks. 

More than 300 people have lost their lives in Daesh-claimed attacks in Turkey, where the terror organization has targeted civilians in suicide bombings, and rocket and gun attacks.

Around 37,000 policemen and 4,000 members of the gendarmerie and coastguard have been deployed in Istanbul to ensure security, according to Istanbul governor Vasip Shain.

SOURCE:AA
