North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said on Monday that the United States will never be able to start a war against North Korea as his country has developed the capability to hit all of the US mainland with its nuclear weapons.

"The entire United States is within range of our nuclear weapons, and a nuclear button is always on my desk. This is reality, not a threat," Kim said during a televised New Year’s Day speech.

"This year we should focus on mass producing nuclear warheads and ballistic missiles for operational deployment," Kim said.

"These weapons will be used only if our security is threatened."

TRT World's Joseph Kim reports from Seoul.