WORLD
1 MIN READ
'Keep-up, catch-up' school for Syrian children in Jordan
Six years of civil war in Syria have devastated millions of lives, including those of children. Moved by their plight, 79-year-old Canadian Martine Stilwell went to Jordan to work with refugee children.
'Keep-up, catch-up' school for Syrian children in Jordan
A Syrian refugee boy during a lesson at a summer school in Amman, Jordan, July 20, 2017. / AP Archive
January 1, 2018

Millions of children have been affected by the war. Among the challenges is a lack of education. 

Now, one woman has moved from Canada to Jordan to try and change that. 

Retired psychiatrist Martine Stilwell, left her home in Canada for Jordan, to set up a school for refugee children.

She calls the Azraq Education Center she helped found a 'keep-up, catch-up'.

RECOMMENDED

"We keep up and we catch up the children as much as we can," Stilwell explains.

TRT World's Yasin Eken has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'