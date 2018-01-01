Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova withdrew from the Brisbane International with a viral illness on Monday.

The 27-year-old Czech was unable to take the court in her first round match against Estonian Anett Kontaveit and was replaced in the draw by lucky loser Heather Watson.

"I'm really disappointed to withdraw from the Brisbane International," Kvitova was quoted as saying on the WTA website.

"Unfortunately I picked up a virus on the flight to Australia and I haven't been able to get healthy in time to play here.