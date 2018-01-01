Fresh protests broke out as night fell in Tehran on Monday, local media reported.

Iran's semi-official Mehr news agency is reporting a gunman has killed one policeman and wounded three other officers during a protest gathering.

Without elaboration the late Monday report says the assailant used a hunting rifle to shoot the policeman in the central city of Najafabad, some 320 kilometers (200 miles) south of Iran's capital, Tehran.

This is the first report of a police officer being killed during five days of protests and raises the total number of dead to 13.

Earlier on Monday, Iranian state TV said 12 people had been killed amid the nationwide protests. The report said that included 10 deaths during clashes Sunday night when security forces repelled what officials described as "armed protesters" trying to take over police stations and military bases.

The protests began Thursday over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds have been detained since then.

The latest demonstrations came despite President Hassan Rouhani's vow that the nation would deal with "rioters and lawbreakers".

Security forces in Iran repelled "armed protesters" who tried to take over police stations and military bases, state television said on Monday.

"Some armed protesters tried to take over some police stations and military bases but faced serious resistance from security forces," state TV said.

It did not say where the attacks took place.

Restrictions remained on reporting inside the country, but social media reported a heavy police presence on the streets of central Tehran as small groups of protesters were seen running and chanting anti-government slogans.

Pro-government rallies were held across several towns and cities, but videos on social media showed seemingly widespread anti-government protests on Sunday in cities including Kermanshah, Khorramabad and Shahinshahr.

A school for clergy and government buildings were torched in the northwestern town of Takestan and videos showed police using tear gas and water cannon to disperse a small protest in Tehran's Enghelab Square on Sunday evening.

One police officer has been shot dead during protests in Iran and three have been wounded, a police spokesman said on Monday, the first reported security force fatality since anti-government demonstrations began last week.

"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle. As a result, three were wounded, and one was martyred,” Saeed Montazer al Mahdi was quoted as saying by Iranian state television.

The protests began Thursday in Mashhad over economic issues and have since expanded to several cities. Hundreds of people have been arrested.

Israeli prime minister wishes success to protesters in Iran

Israel's prime minister wishes protesters in Iran "success in their noble quest for freedom."

Calling the protesters "brave" and "heroic," Benjamin Netanyahu said in a video posted to YouTube on Monday that the protesters sought freedom, justice and "the basic liberties that have been denied to them for decades."

He criticised the Iranian government's response to the protests and also chided European governments for watching "in silence" as the protests turn violent.

President calls for calm

Protests continued overnight Sunday, despite President Hassan Rouhani calling for calm and vowing more "space for criticism" in a bid to head off the unrest.

Rouhani finally broke his silence on Sunday night about the protests that mark the biggest test for the regime since mass demonstrations in 2009.

Police used tear gas and water cannon to disperse a small protest in Tehran's Enghelab Square on Sunday evening, according to unverified social media videos.

Videos posted on social media showed protests continued on Monday. The videos could not be independently verified.

Protesters in the small northwestern town of Takestan torched a school for clergy and government buildings, the ILNA news agency said, while the state broadcaster said two people had died in Dorud after crashing a stolen fire engine.

There were also reports of protests in the cities of Izeh (southwest), Kermanshah and Khorramabad (west), Shahinshahr (northwest) and Zanjan (north).