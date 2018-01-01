WORLD
1 MIN READ
Security forces kill at least seven protesters in DR Congo
Catholic activists called for protests on Sunday over the delaying of elections until December 2018 by President Joseph Kabila.
Security forces kill at least seven protesters in DR Congo
The delay in elections has raised suspicions that President Joseph Kabila will try to change the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term. / TRTWorld
By Staff Reporter
January 1, 2018

Security forces killed at least seven people in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday during protests against President Joseph Kabila's refusal to step down from office, United Nations peacekeepers said.

Catholic activists had called for protests after Sunday worship, one year after Kabila committed to holding an election to choose his successor by the end of 2017 – an election that has now been delayed until December 2018.

The delay has raised suspicions that Kabila will try to change the constitution to allow himself to run for a third term. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Philip Owira reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties
Denmark says negotiations with US on Greenland to start 'fairly quickly'