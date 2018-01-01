Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent visit to Sudan, the first ever by a Turkish President, comes against a backdrop of ongoing diplomatic and military flux for both countries, even for a region that is characterised by its volatility.

But every problem also poses opportunities.

The current geopolitical tensions afford both nations the opportunity to analyse the costs and benefits of their current relationships with other nations and blocs. It also creates room for consideration of the potential advantages of deepening the already burgeoning relationship between the two countries.

Turkey and Sudan have deep-rooted historical, cultural, social and religious ties which have served as a firm foundation for a strong economic partnership in many fields such as finance, agricultural production, higher education, defence, mining, energy, health and tourism.

The two countries also have a strong tradition of supporting Arab and Muslim causes. From the Syrian crisis to the plight of the Rohingya and from resisting US interference to supporting the Palestinian cause and the status of Jerusalem, Turkey and Sudan are on the same page.

So might this relationship be the basis of something far greater?

From the Sudanese point of view, many questions are currently being raised about to its dependence on the US and the Arabian Gulf states, with the United Arab Emirates posing a particular challenge.

The US sanctions that had been in place since 1997 were formally lifted, with the assistance of Saudi Arabia, in October. But Sudan has yet to see any tangible benefit from this; all imports and exports are still subject to stringent controls and financial transfers remain very difficult to process.

The lack of hard currency has resulted in a steep devaluation of the Sudanese Pound and inflation has risen. Businesses wishing to invest in Sudan and the millions of Sudanese expatriates wishing to send money back home still face the same difficulties they did when the sanctions were in place. Moreover, Sudan remains listed as a “state sponsor of terror,” which carries severe political and financial ramifications over and above that of economic sanctions.

Political analysts in the region have pointed out the stark contradiction between how Sudan is treated in this regard in comparison to states such as Lebanon, where Hezbollah, an internationally designated terror group, is a coalition partner in the government, and where many organisations linked to it are dealt with very gently by the US under the pretext of preserving that country’s national unity.

Many Sudanese would, therefore, ask why their national unity is of less importance in the eyes of the US than that of other countries in the region and ask what benefit there is in working so hard to provide the transparency required for the lifting of sanctions.

Another difficulty Sudan has found itself in, due to these long-standing relationships is the war in Yemen. According to official Sudanese sources, it has lost more than 500 troops in the fighting there, while unofficial estimates put the real total at many times, which is perhaps why there has been what some have described as the beginning of a withdrawal of Sudanese troops from Yemen earlier in December.