Israeli authorities have filed charges against a Palestinian woman after a video showing her and her cousin slapping and kicking two Israeli soldiers in the occupied West Bank went viral.

Nour Tamimi, 20 and Ahed Tamimi, 16, accosted two soldiers in their village of Nabi Saleh in the occupied West Bank on December 15.

The soldiers were in the yard of a home to prevent Palestinians from throwing stones at Israeli motorists nearby, according to the charges filed at the Ofer military court on Sunday.

Ahed Tamimi's family says the incident occurred in the yard of their home.

A video shows the cousins approaching two Israeli soldiers and telling them to leave before shoving, kicking and slapping them.

Aggravated assault of a heavily armed soldier?

The heavily armed soldiers do not respond in the face of what appears to be an attempt to provoke rather than seriously harm them.