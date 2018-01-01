More than 300 major actresses and female writers, directors, agents and other entertainment executives unveiled an initiative on Monday to tackle pervasive sexual harassment in Hollywood and working class jobs across the United States.

Time's Up includes a legal defence fund that has so far raised some $13.4 million of its $15 million goal to provide subsidised legal support to women and men who were sexually harassed, assaulted or abused in the workplace.

The plan gives special focus to low-wage agriculture workers, housekeepers, janitors, factory workers and waitresses.

"Harassment too often persists because perpetrators and employers never face any consequences," read a "letter of solidarity" on the group's website.

The open letter, published as a full-page ad in The New York Times and the Spanish-language La Opinion, opens with "Dear sisters" and closes "in solidarity."

Time's Up also calls for more women in positions of power and leadership, as well as equal benefits, opportunities, pay and representation for women, and urges the media to turn the spotlight on abuses in "less glamorised and valorised trades."