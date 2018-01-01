Pakistan's government plans to seize control of charities and financial assets linked to former militant leader Hafiz Saeed, who Washington has designated a terrorist, according to a secret order seen by Reuters.

Pakistan's civilian government detailed its plans in a secret order to various provincial and federal government departments on December 19, three officials who attended one of several high-level meeting discussing the crackdown said.

Marked "secret," a December 19 document from the finance ministry directed law enforcement and governments in Pakistan's five provinces to submit an action plan by December 28 for a "takeover" of Saeed's two charities, Jamaat ud Dawa (JuD) and the Falah e Insaniat Foundation (FF).

The US has labelled JuD and FIF "terrorist fronts" for Lashkar e Taiba ("Army of the Pure" or LeT), a group Saeed is said to have founded in 1987 to fight Indian soldiers in disputed Kashmir region. Washington and India blame JuD for the 2008 attacks in Mumbai that killed 166 people.

In a 2010 interview to The Independent , Saeed, denied forming LeT, or that his charity group is a front for LeT. He called it a "Propaganda of India."

The JuD garners support by providing extensive education, healthcare and disaster relief.

The group won popular support for its quick relief work in Pakistan after an earthquake struck in 2005, floods in 2010 and another magnitude 7.5 earthquake in 2015.

The JuD also help people displaced by military operations in Swat, in the country's northwest.

Saeed has also repeatedly denied involvement in the Mumbai attacks and a Pakistani court saw insufficient evidence to convict him.

Washington, which has offered a $10 million reward for information leading to Saeed's conviction over the Mumbai attacks, warned Islamabad of repercussions after a Pakistani court in late November released him from house arrest.

Punjab's provincial government had put Saeed under house arrest for 10 months in 2017.

'Financing terrorism'

The December 19 document, which refers to "Financial Action Task Force (FATF) issues", names only Saeed's two charities and "actions to be taken" against them.

The FATF, which is an international body that combats money laundering and terrorist financing, has warned Pakistan it faces inclusion on a watch list for failing to crack down on financing terrorism.

Asked about a crackdown on JuD and FIF, Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, who co-chaired one of the meetings on the plan, responded only generally, saying he has ordered authorities "to choke the fundraising of all proscribed outfits in Pakistan."

In a written reply to Reuters, he also said Pakistan wasn't taking action under US pressure. "We're not pleasing anyone. We're working as a responsible nation to fulfill our obligations to our people and international community."

The LeT has been designated as a proscribed organisation in Pakistan but the FIF has not been banned in the country while the JuD is placed on an observation list, according to a statement given by the foreign secretary in November 2015.

Spokesmen for the JuD and FIF both said they could not comment until they receive official notifications of the government's plans.

First major move

If the government follows through with the plan, it would mark the first time Pakistan has made a major move against Saeed's network, which includes 300 seminaries and schools, hospitals, a publishing house and ambulance services.

The JuD and FIF alone have about 50,000 volunteers and hundreds of other paid workers, according to two counterterrorism officials.

Participants at the meeting raised the possibility that the government's failure to act against the charities could lead to UN sanctions, one of the three officials said.