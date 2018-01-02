Pakistan summoned the US ambassador in protest against US President Donald Trump's angry tweet about Pakistan's "lies and deceit," while Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif dismissed the outburst as a political stunt.

David Hale was summoned by the Pakistan foreign office on Monday to explain Trump's tweet, media said.

A spokesperson for the US Embassy in Islamabad confirmed the meeting took place.

TRT World spoke to journalist Kamran Yousaf who is following the developments in the capital, Islamabad.

In a withering attack, Trump on Monday said the United States has "foolishly" handed Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had been rewarded with "nothing but lies and deceit."

"They give safe haven to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan, with little help. No more!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump's tweet sparked protests in Pakistan's largest city Karachi.

Demonstrators chanted anti-US slogans and also burned the American flag.

Cabinet meeting

Following Trump's tweet, Pakistan called for a top level National Security Committee meeting in Islamabad.

The meeting was chaired by Prime minister, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and attended by other senior members of the cabinet and military.