WORLD
2 MIN READ
California's legal marijuana high
The New Year has brought with it another first for America's most populous state – marijuana to be sold legally for the first time.
California's legal marijuana high
First day of legalised recreational marijuana in Oakland, California, US, January 1, 2018 / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 2, 2018

Monday marked the first day that marijuana could be bought and sold legally in the US state of California. 

California became a pioneer in America when it legalised the medicinal use of pot in 1996. Eight states, as well as the capital Washington, have already legalised recreational use of the drug, though it remains outlawed at the federal level. 

Customers have to prove they are at least 21 years old. Californians can get up to 28.5 grams of cannabis without a prescription, and grow up to six plants per residence.

RECOMMENDED

The decision to allow the sale and use of marijuana for recreational purposes in California will be watched closely by not just in the United States, but all around the world, where the health and social implications of smoking marijuana are still debated.

TRT World's Kieran Burke reports with more from California.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast
German police probe violence at YPG terror group rallies
US exits WHO after nearly eight decades
South Korea hails Türkiye's rising global role, deepening defence and strategic ties