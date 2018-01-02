Protests in Iran entered their seventh day on Wednesday, as thousands of people continued to take to the streets in cities across the country.

The demonstrations began last Thursday, after hundreds of people took to the streets in the city of Mashhad over economic hardship and alleged corruption. As the protests spread to other cities and towns, the economic focus of the protests shifted to political rallies.

About 21 people, including one police officer have died, and hundreds have been arrested. The government said it was temporarily restricting access to the Telegram messaging app and Instagram. There were reports that internet mobile access was also blocked in some areas.

Meanwhile, the protests have also drawn the attention of regional and international actors, some of which have voiced their support for the protests, leading some to point fingers toward international involvement.

Despite the widespread economic issues that could potentially spark protests, these have mostly been contained to smaller cities and towns and the numbers remain in thousands—nowhere near the size of the ones that shook the country in 2009, which were backed by reformists against former President Ahmadinejad.

Why did people start protesting?

The initial demonstrations were over financial grievances, fueled by the disappointment over the lack of economic growth after the 2015 nuclear deal with the US.

In 2015, Iranian reformist President Hassan Rouhani, who came to power two years prior, championed a nuclear deal with the US and five other world powers—the UK, Russia, France, Germany, and China—in which Iran agreed to curb its nuclear program in return for the lifting of some sanctions. The crippling international sanctions had isolated the oil rich-country, strained its economy and left it with a ballooning inflation rate.

The nuclear deal was welcomed and celebrated by many Iranians, who hoped that it would stabilise the economy and help normalise the country’s relations with other world powers.

The deal, however, did not deliver the expected results. Only a very small portion of the sanctions were lifted, and the economy has not improved.

After coming to power in January 2017, President Trump—who had expressed his strong objection to the Iran nuclear deal during his campaign—continued to increase sanctions against Iran, despite its compliance with the nuclear deal. He said the move was on the grounds that Iran was violating the “spirit” of the deal.

While economic indexes have improved under Rouhani's government, and the economy is no longer in dire straits, growth has still been too slow for an overwhelmingly young population.

Unemployment stood at 12.4 percent in the past fiscal year, according to the Statistical Centre of Iran, up 1.4 points from the previous year. Meanwhile, youth unemployment reached 28.8 percent this year.

Last month Rouhani proposed another conservative budget to parliament for the Iranian year starting on March 21. The $104 billion budget was up about six percent from the plan for the current year—a cut in real terms at current inflation rates.

Such austerity has become increasingly unpopular among the public, as the economy has struggled despite the end of sanctions. Many foreign banks and companies remain reluctant to do business with Iran, partly because US President Donald Trump’s hard line on Tehran has deterred trade and investment.

In the meantime, the government backed down on its plans to raise fuel prices and promised to increase cash handouts to the poor and create more jobs in coming years.

How did economic grievances turn into political ones?

The Iranian government’s statements show that they think the situation was political from the start.

When protests started in Mashhad, hundreds of people went to the streets over economic grievances. But the next day, Iran’s first vice president Eshaq Jahangiri suggested that more conservative opponents of the government may be behind the demonstrations.

"Some incidents in the country these days are on the pretext of economic problems, but it seems there is something else behind them," Jahangiri said in comments carried by state broadcaster IRIB.

"They think by doing this they harm the government, [but] it will be others who ride the wave."

Jahangiri was referring to the tensions with the biggest endowment in Iran, located in Mashhad. The massive Astan Quds Razavi foundation is the most significant foundation in Iran, in a material and spiritual sense, with an estimated wealth over $15 billion, as of 2004. The endowment is currently chaired by Sayed Ibrahim Raisi, a close ally of Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and one of Rouhani’s opponents, during the 2015 presidential elections. Rouhani had called for the taxation of the institution during the presidential race.

“It is said that some issues related to the [foundation], particularly reported pressures from the government caused such a demonstration against Rouhani,” says Hakki Uygur, President of the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara.

“But you won’t find any of them in the streets today. As soon as the angle of the protests changed [from economic issues] they pulled out."

If they pulled out, who are the other demonstrators?

Although initial protesters linked with the foundation may have disappeared from the playing field, there are still people protesting over the economic conditions, venting their rage over high unemployment rates and savings that were lost after investments in unlicensed credit and financial institutions turned sour.

However, some of the protests took on a political dimension. The protests which were spearheaded by Khamanei's ally turned against him as people began shouting slogans against the leadership, calling for Khamanei to step down, blaming the clerics for corruption.

Some of the protestors are also questioning Iran's foreign policy in the Middle East, particularly the country's financial support for the Palestinians, the Syrian regime and the Lebanese Hezbollah group, urging their government to focus on domestic economic problems instead.

Some demonstrators went further and shouted, “Reza Shah, bless your soul,” referring the former shah of Iran, who ruled from 1925 to 1941, whose Pahlavi dynasty was overthrown in the Islamic revolution of 1979.

“Although the economic and political situation in Iran points to a suitable foundation for mass movements like in 2009, we are not seeing participation in large numbers,” Uygur said. “Furthermore, we are seeing that the people are most active in smaller cities, rather than big ones, like Tehran, with a population of nearly 15 million, which has such a limited number of demonstrators.”

“These beg several questions.”

Uygur says that, as an outside observer, it appears that the other groups that are demonstrating and that are very active on the ground are small, professional and political groups, with foreign dispositions or centres.