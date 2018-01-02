One US service member was killed and four others wounded during a "combat engagement" in the eastern Afghan province of Nangarhar, the US military said in a statement on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday in Achin, Nangarhar province, the statement said.

Two of the wounded service members are being treated at a medical facility and in stable condition, it added.

Nangarhar, on the porous border with Pakistan, has become a stronghold for Daesh in Afghanistan, which has grown to become a dangerous militant group since it appeared around the start of 2015.