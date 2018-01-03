US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the United States may withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.

Trump said that Washington gives Palestinians "HUNDRED OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS a year and get no appreciation or respect. They don't even want to negotiate a long overdue peace treaty with Israel ... with the Palestinians no longer willing to talk peace, why should we make any of these massive future payments to them?"

The president's tweets follow plans disclosed by his UN ambassador earlier on Tuesday to stop funding a United Nations agency that provides humanitarian aid to Palestinian refugees.

"The President has basically said he doesn't want to give any additional funding, or stop funding, until the Palestinians agree to come back to the negotiation table," Ambassador Nikki Haley told reporters when asked about future US funding for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian refugees.

The US is the largest donor to the agency, with a pledge of nearly $370 million as of 2016, according to UNRWA's website.

TRT World'sFrancis Collings reports.

Palestinians condemn Trump's tweets

Palestinians condemned as blackmail Trump's threat to withhold future aid payments over what he called the Palestinians' unwillingness to talk peace with Israel.