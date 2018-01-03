During Sierra Leone’s Ebola outbreak, the government banned female genital mutilation (FGM) in an emergency health measure.

But the practice is back despite a growing global drive to eradicate it.

FGM can cause severe bleeding, pain, shock, recurrent urinary tract infections, cysts and infertility. It increases the risk of labour complications and newborn deaths. The procedure itself can prove fatal.

"When I was feeling, that they were removing something from me," says a victim of FGM, Aminata Sesay. She says two women pinned her down when she was sleeping and mutilated her genitals.

Religion, tradition and hygiene are some of the reasons given for continued support for the practice.