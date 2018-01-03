TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey detains Bank Asya stockholders over FETO links
In an Istanbul-based operation, 49 out of 68 shareholders of a FETO-linked bank have been detained, a police source says.
Turkey detains Bank Asya stockholders over FETO links
Turkish police officers secure the July 15 Martyr's bridge ahead of a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, in Istanbul, July 15, 2017. / AP
By Ayşe Nur Dok
January 3, 2018

Turkish police on Wednesday launched an Istanbul-based operation to arrest 68 former shareholders of Bank Asya, nabbing 49 so far, according to a police source.

The bank has links to FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), the network that orchestrated the failed July 2016 coup.

The nationwide operation was initiated by a prosecutor's office that specifically targets former shareholders who had authority to elect their executive board and take trade-related and administrative decisions, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The bank was recently declared bankrupt.

Gulen network targeted

RECOMMENDED

The operation against the FETO-linked bank was being carried out in nine provinces.

FETO is led by Fetullah Gulen, who has been living in self-imposed exile in the US since 1999.

The July 2016 coup attempt left 250 people dead and wounded over 2,200. Gulen denies any involvement.

FETO is accused of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'