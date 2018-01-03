Turkish police on Wednesday launched an Istanbul-based operation to arrest 68 former shareholders of Bank Asya, nabbing 49 so far, according to a police source.

The bank has links to FETO (Fetullah Terrorist Organisation), the network that orchestrated the failed July 2016 coup.

The nationwide operation was initiated by a prosecutor's office that specifically targets former shareholders who had authority to elect their executive board and take trade-related and administrative decisions, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The bank was recently declared bankrupt.

Gulen network targeted