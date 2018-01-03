Norway said on Wednesday that it had suspended exports of munitions and arms to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a "precautionary line," based on its assessment of the situation in Yemen.

The UAE is part of a Saudi-led coalition that was formed in 2015 to fight the Houthi group that controls most of northern Yemen and the capital Sanaa.

"The development of the armed conflict in Yemen in the autumn of 2017 has been serious and there are severe concerns for the humanitarian situation," the Norwegian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Existing export permits had been temporarily revoked and no new licences would be issued under the current circumstances, Norway said.

Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soreide said that since 2010, Norway had allowed the sale of weapons and ammunition to the UAE. The decision to suspend sales for so-called A-material – munitions and arms – was made on December 19 and announced on Wednesday.

The Emirati government offered no immediate comment on Norway's decision.

In 2016, Norwegian exports of weapons and ammunition to the UAE rose to $9.7 million (79 million Norwegian crowns) from $5 million (41 million) in 2015, Statistics Norway data showed.

Seizure of weapons

Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang,on Tuesday, published a video by the Yemeni rebels, known as Houthis, in which they claimed to have seized "a US spy submarine."