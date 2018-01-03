WORLD
2 MIN READ
Israeli army shoots down Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot during a protest in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health ministry says.
Israeli army shoots down Palestinian teenager in West Bank
Palestinian protesters chant slogans during a demonstration near the border fence east of Gaza City on December 29, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2018

The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a protest on Wednesday near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah, it said.

His death took to 14 the number of Palestinians killed in unrest since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians took part in a protest in Deir Nizam and soldiers spotted one with a gun before firing in his direction.

An investigation has begun into the incident, the spokeswoman said.

RECOMMENDED

Trump threatens aid suspension

US President Donald Trump tweeted on Tuesday that the US might withhold future aid payments to Palestinians, accusing them of being "no longer willing to talk peace" with Israel.

Palestinians condemned  on Wednesday Trump's threat to suspend financial aid, calling it blackmail.

Commenting on Trump's tweets, Nabil Abu Rdainah, a spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, said, "Jerusalem is not for sale, neither for gold nor for silver."

Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'