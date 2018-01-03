The Israeli army shot dead a Palestinian teenager during a protest on Wednesday near the city of Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Musab Firas al Tamimi, 17, was shot in the village of Deir Nizam north of Ramallah, it said.

His death took to 14 the number of Palestinians killed in unrest since US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital last month.

An Israeli army spokeswoman said dozens of Palestinians took part in a protest in Deir Nizam and soldiers spotted one with a gun before firing in his direction.

An investigation has begun into the incident, the spokeswoman said.