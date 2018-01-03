UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in a statement issued on Wednesday deplored the loss of life in Iran protests and called for further violence to be avoided.

Earlier during the day, the UN human rights chief also called on Iran to rein in security forces to avoid further violence as tens of thousands gathered across Iranian cities in a show of massive support for the government.

Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, in a statement urged the government to respect the right of protesters to freedoms of expression and peaceful assembly.

Protesters "have a right to be heard," he said.

There must be "a concerted effort by the authorities to ensure that all security forces respond in a manner that is proportionate and strictly necessary, and fully in line with international law".

He said more than 20 had been killed and hundreds arrested across Iran in the past week and urged "thorough, independent and impartial investigations of all acts of violence that have taken place".

TRT World'sKim Vinnell reports.

Iran deploys Revolutionary Guards

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have deployed forces to three provinces to put down an eruption of anti-government unrest, their commander said on Wednesday, after six days of protests that have left 21 people dead.

The Revolutionary Guards commander, Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari, said he had dispatched forces to Isfahan, Lorestan and Hamadan provinces to tackle "the new sedition".

Most of the casualties among protesters have occurred in those regions.

The Revolutionary Guards, the sword and shield of Iran's Shia theocracy, were instrumental in suppressing the 2009 uprising, killing dozens of protesters then.

Three members of Iran's intelligence forces killed in the western city of Piranshahr, in a fight with "anti-revolutionaries", the Mehr news agency reported.

Pro-government rallies

Tens of thousands gathered in cities across Iran on Wednesday in a massive show of support for the government after days of deadly unrest, state television showed.