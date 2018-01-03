WORLD
1 MIN READ
People in Gaza suffer severe electricity shortage
People living in Gaza enclave are suffering the worst electricity shortage since Hamas took the control of the enclave 10 years ago.
People in Gaza suffer severe electricity shortage
Palestinians sit around wood set alight in a fireplace outside their home during a power outage in Gaza City (file photo). / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2018

Gaza's two million residents now receive only three to four hours of electricity a day, with schools, factories, hospitals and households affected. 

Residents have to rely on fire for their basic needs. 

"Fire is the biggest cause of disease for us, but it is indispensable to us because we live in darkness. We are unable to buy a candle. We are a dying people because of this life," says a local resident Mohammad Abu Nimer.

RECOMMENDED

Due to the failure of relief tensions, Palestinian Authority has kept electricity and payment cuts on Gaza to pressure Hamas which governs the enclave.

TRT World’sAdefemi Akinsanya reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'