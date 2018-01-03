WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hezbollah leader plays down Iran unrest
Hassan Nasrallah said those who hope the anti-government protests in Iran would grow and lead to regime change will be left disappointed.
Hezbollah leader plays down Iran unrest
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's suburbs November 14, 2013. / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 3, 2018

The head of Lebanon's powerful Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Wednesday he was confident protests in Iran would be brought under control and leave US President Donald Trump disappointed.

"There is nothing to worry about and what happened in Iran is well contained," Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview to Al Mayadeen, a TV channel close to his movement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief proclaimed the "end of the sedition" on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people rallied in a show of solidarity with the government.

Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran's second city Mashhad last week and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole.

The rare protests drew vocal support from Trump, who on Wednesday vowed to back demonstrators and called the Iranian "brutal and corrupt."

RECOMMENDED

"Trump's hopes have been disappointed," Nasrallah said, as will the hopes of "all those who bet that the protests would grow and lead to the fall of the regime and chaos in Iran."

He said he saw no risk of a change in Tehran's policy of support for movements such as his but when asked about Iran's financial contributions to Hezbollah, he replied "no comment."

Nasrallah also said the Syrian war, now in its seventh year, will be finished in one or two years at most, adding Israeli strikes on Hezbollah positions in Syria did not, and will not, prevent supplies of weapons reaching the group.

Hezbollah and other Iran-backed groups have backed Syria's regime leader Bashar al Assad during the conflict which erupted in 2011.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'