The head of Lebanon's powerful Tehran-backed Hezbollah movement said on Wednesday he was confident protests in Iran would be brought under control and leave US President Donald Trump disappointed.

"There is nothing to worry about and what happened in Iran is well contained," Hassan Nasrallah said in an interview to Al Mayadeen, a TV channel close to his movement.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief proclaimed the "end of the sedition" on Wednesday as tens of thousands of people rallied in a show of solidarity with the government.

Protests over economic problems broke out in Iran's second city Mashhad last week and quickly spread across the country, turning against the regime as a whole.

The rare protests drew vocal support from Trump, who on Wednesday vowed to back demonstrators and called the Iranian "brutal and corrupt."