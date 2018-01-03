A series of small earthquakes around Mount St Helens in Washington state startled residents as far away as Portland, Oregon, and Seattle early on Wednesday.

The Pacific Northwest Seismic Network said a magnitude-3.9 quake hit around 12:38 am (local time). Dozens of people throughout the region reported feeling it, including those about 112km to the south in Portland.

Even though quakes have been located near Mount St Helens, they're not caused by the magma underneath the volcano, said Bill Steele, seismic network outreach director.

Mount St Helens is best known for a spectacular eruption in 1980 that coated the region in ash and blew off the mountain's peak. It killed 57 people and came within minutes of a magnitude-5.1 earthquake.

Earthquake swarms

The larger quake on Wednesday was followed minutes later by a magnitude-2.7 temblor. Dozens of smaller aftershocks have been hitting since then.