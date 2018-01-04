At least 23 civilians were killed on Wednesday in the Syrian opposition stronghold of Eastern Ghouta, near Damascus, most of them in Russian air raids, a monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights told AFP that 18 people were killed by Russian strikes in the town of Misraba, while the remainder died in shelling from regime forces.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said three children and 11 women were among those killed.

Victims were taken to a hospital in Douma, where an AFP correspondent saw rescuers bringing in mostly women and children.

Medical staff tried to revive an infant who had been pulled from the rubble, but without success. A young girl among the wounded received stitches for a serious injury to her face.

A medical source at the hospital told AFP that "among the wounded were two women in their twenties. One of them lost both eyes and the other lost one eye."

The war in Syria has killed more than 340,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since it began in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-regime protests.

Eastern Ghouta, a small enclave east of the capital Damascus, is controlled mostly by rebels from the Jaish al Islam group.

Russia first launched bombing raids in 2015 in support of Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's beleaguered forces. The strikes have helped Assad regain control over much of the war-ravaged country.

The Observatory relies on a network of sources inside Syria and says it determines whose planes carry out raids according to type, location, flight patterns and munitions used.

The latest raids came after at least seven civilians, including five children, were killed on Tuesday by air strikes in northwestern Idlib province, the last outside regime control, the Observatory said.