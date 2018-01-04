WORLD
2 MIN READ
Syrians flee to northern Idlib amid attacks by regime and allied forces
Recent violence prompts 12,000 Syrian families to seek refuge in makeshift camps near Turkish border, violating a ceasefire agreed by Turkey, Russia and Iran.
Syrians flee to northern Idlib amid attacks by regime and allied forces
Syrian families are seen in Qah Village of Idlib, Syria near refugee camps that host thousands of war victims fled from their homeland due to ongoing civil war, on January 1, 2017. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
January 4, 2018

Thousands of Syrian families have been fleeing towards northern parts of Idlib province amid ongoing attacks by the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Iran.

The attacks have reportedly occurred in the areas around Idlib’s southern countryside.

The violence has prompted some 12,000 families to seek refuge in camps in Idlib and near the Turkish border.

Displaced families have erected makeshift tents and are burning waste for heating.

Muhammed Jafa, the co-ordinator of local relief agencies, said that 12,000 recently displaced families were congregating at 137 separate meeting points in Idlib.

RECOMMENDED

Notably, Idlib falls within a network of de-escalation zones – endorsed by Turkey, Russian, and Iran – in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

Syria has only just begun to emerge from a devastating civil war that began in early 2011 when the Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

TRT World’sSara Firth has gained access to the area and spoke to some of displaced residents.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'