Thousands of Syrian families have been fleeing towards northern parts of Idlib province amid ongoing attacks by the Assad regime and its allies Russia and Iran.

The attacks have reportedly occurred in the areas around Idlib’s southern countryside.

The violence has prompted some 12,000 families to seek refuge in camps in Idlib and near the Turkish border.

Displaced families have erected makeshift tents and are burning waste for heating.

Muhammed Jafa, the co-ordinator of local relief agencies, said that 12,000 recently displaced families were congregating at 137 separate meeting points in Idlib.