Iran's army chief said on Thursday police forces had already quelled anti-government unrest but that his troops were ready to intervene if needed, state media reported.

A total of 21 people died in five days of unrest that began on December 28 as protests against economic grievances quickly turned against the government as a whole, with attacks on government buildings and police stations.

"Although this blind sedition was so small that a portion of the police force was able to nip it in the bud ... you can rest assured that your comrades in the Islamic Republic's army would be ready to confront the dupes of the Great Satan (United States)," Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi was quoted as saying.

Iran's political establishment has closed ranks against the unrest, with even reformists condemning the violence.

But many have also called on President Hassan Rouhani to address the economic grievances that drove the initial protests.

TRT World speaks to Mohammad Marandi, professor from Tehran University for his analysis on the latest situation.

Pro-government rallies

Iran saw another day of large pro-government rallies on Thursday after authorities declared the end of deadly unrest and turned attention to addressing economic concerns that fuelled protests.

Thousands rallied in support of the government in various towns and cities, including in the northeastern city of Mashhad, where the protests began last week and extended to other cities.

"We are together behind the leader," chanted the crowds, in reference to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The TV also broadcast footage of similar pro-government gatherings in the cities of Shiraz, Isfahan, Ardabil, Birjand and Yasuj.

"The revolutionary Iranian people have responded in time to the enemies and trouble-makers by coming out on the streets," Ali Akbar Velayati, an adviser to Khamenei, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

"The people's main demand now is for the government and officials to deal with the economic problems." he added.

State television repeatedly broadcast nationalistic songs and described the pro-government rallies as an "answer to rioters and supporters to the riot." That appeared to be a reference to President Donald Trump who tweeted in support of anti-government rallies.

'End of sedition'

General Mohammad Ali Jafari, the head of Iran's Revolutionary Guard, on Wednesday announced the "end of the sedition."

Jafari said the Revolutionary Guard only intervened "in a limited way" against fewer than 15,000 "troublemakers" nationwide, adding that a large number had been arrested.

"Today we can announce the end of the sedition," Jafari said, quoted on the Guard's website.

"A large number of the troublemakers at the centre of the sedition, who received training from counter-revolutionaries ... have been arrested and there will be firm action against them," he said.

Jafari added those behind the protests had "intervened massively on social media" but that "once restrictions were started, the troubles reduced."

Trump's 'numerous absurd tweets'

Trump, who has repeatedly tweeted his backing for Iranian protesters, wrote: "You will see great support from the United States at the appropriate time!"