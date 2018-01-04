A passenger train smashed into a truck at a level crossing in South Africa on Thursday, killing at least 18 people, injuring 254 and throwing several carriages off the rails.

Flames ripped through the twisted wreckage and choking black smoke rose into the air as desperate passengers clambered out of the train travelling from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg to escape the inferno.

Tiaan Esterhuizen, who was travelling on the train as he returned from holiday, attempted to rescue three women who were trapped in a burning passenger wagon.

Mthuthuzeli Swartz, the acting chief executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's rail division confirmed that 18 people had been killed and 254 injured, adding that it would be "tragic and unexpected" for the death toll to increase further.

"The pathologists who are here have given us the assurance they are convinced that the number of dead, 18, will be the final number," he said adding that only 88 crash survivors remained in hospital.

Truck driver blamed

Rescuers rushed to the scene to search for survivors and treat the injured. Officials warned the toll could rise as operations continued to clear the crash site.

Transport Minister Joe Maswanganyi said in a statement that an investigation to determine the circumstances of the crash had been launched.

"Police are investigating. The truck driver was taking chances... that cost lots of lives," Maswanganyi earlier told reporters at the scene.

"The truck driver has been taken to hospital where we are going to do a blood test to verify if he was sober or not, or what was the problem."