Pakistan was ready to face any US action in the wake of President Donald Trump's tweet on New Year's Day threatening the country, the defence minister and the army spokesman said.

Defence Minister Khurram Dastagir said on Thursday there should be "no doubt or fear as the defence of Pakistan is in competent and strong hands."

Earlier, army spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said Pakistan's response would be in line with the wishes of the Pakistani people.

Trump has accused Islamabad of providing a safe haven for terrorists. On Monday, he tweeted that the United States had "foolishly" given Pakistan more than $33 billion in aid in the last 15 years and had gotten nothing in return but "lies & deceit."

TRT World spoke to journalist Rahimullah Yusufzai from Pakistan about the recent tensions between Washington and Islamabad.

Washington confirmed it would withhold $255 million in US military aid to Pakistan this year, a threat first issued last August when Trump announced his Afghan policy, which took aim at Pakistan and demanded an end to Islamabad's alleged support for the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan denies supporting militants, pointing to its own war against extremist groups battling to overthrow the government.