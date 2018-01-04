In November 2016, pictures showed the Syrian regime and the YPG/PYD raising flags together after capturing a building from rebels in eastern Aleppo. After a month, Aleppo’s rebel-held east completely fell into the hands of the Syrian regime, as a result of the regime’s brutal response to rebels, since the uprisings began in 2011. Opposition forces left the city, but the YPG is still in Aleppo.

Facing air strikes and forces on the ground, the civilians living in the rebel-held areas were often left with no option but to surrender during nearly seven years of the Syrian war. But regime leader Bashar al Assad’s response to the uprisings wasn’t as brutal as it was in the cities where the main opposition had revolted.

The regime handed over most parts of the Kurdish-majority northern town of Qamishli to the YPG in 2012 after a month-long uprising. This was actually the first time that regime and YPG flags were seen together in Syria after the uprising began. It didn't stop there. Through the following years, the YPG gained more territory, and it now controls nearly one-fourth of the country.

While the co-leader of the PYD, Saleh Muslim, never advocated for overthrowing the Assad regime, as other opposition groups did during the war, the regime had not carried out extensive operations in the areas where the PYD is mainly based.

Shifting alliances under Daesh

When the Syrian war began in 2011, the main opposition groups in the country got international support from countries such as Saudi Arabia, the US and Syria’s neighbour to the north, Turkey.

But when Daesh spread into Syria from Iraq in early 2014, it caused a shift in alliances and changed the international parties’ level of involvement in the war.

An international coalition of 68 countries led by the United States was founded to fight against Daesh in Syria and Iraq in August.

The US-led coalition used the YPG, the armed wing of the PYD, as their main allies on the ground to fight against Daesh. That move shifted the focus of the civilian war from targeting Assad to targeting Daesh. The move angered Turkey.

Ankara has been proposing to use the umbrella opposition group, the Free Syrian Army (FSA), to fight on the ground against Daesh instead of supporting the YPG.

The YPG is the Syrian affiliate of the PKK, which is designated as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US, and the European Union. However, the US rebranded the group and called the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), led by the YPG, instead of giving them up.

Turkey refused to fight along with a group affiliated with the YPG in Syria, while fighting both Daesh and the PKK within its borders. Instead, it kept supporting the FSA.

Russia's stance on the YPG issue

The Assad regime has received strong support from the Iranian Revolutionary Guards since the beginning of the war. In September 2015, Russia also stepped in to support the Syrian regime to secure Assad’s position in the country.

The Assad regime, its supporters, and the US-led coalition bombed Daesh-held areas, but regime air strikes targeted more opposition-held strongholds.

Russian involvement in the war as a regime-backer strained its relations with Turkey. As the main supporter of the opposition, Ankara considered the YPG to be co-operating with the regime. And Russia’s limited support for the YPG, especially in Afrin, has been criticised by Turkey.

But Turkey's real concern was US financial and military support for the YPG, and that continuing support caused its alliance to be questioned, as well.