The Nigerian army said on Thursday it rescued one of the kidnapped Chibok girls amid a wave of deadly Boko Haram kidnappings and bombings rocking the country's northeast.

The army said troops found Salomi Pugo in the remote Pulka region of Borno state near the Cameroon border, without giving further details.

The abduction of more than 200 Chibok schoolgirls in 2014 by Boko Haram brought global attention to the insurgency sweeping through northeast Nigeria.

"Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole deployed in Pulka today rescued one of the Chibok girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists earlier in 2014," Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu said in a statement.

"Currently the girl, who was intercepted in the company of another young girl, Jamila Adams, about 14 years old with a child, are in the safe custody of troops and receiving medical attention."