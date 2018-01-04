WORLD
3 MIN READ
Boris Becker's son presses charges after racist German slur
Lawyer says case filed on behalf of Noah Becker following "unbearable and racist remarks" from the Twitter account of nationalist AfD lawmaker Jens Maier
Boris Becker's son presses charges after racist German slur
This file photo taken on July 07, 2012 shows former tennis player Boris Becker (L) and his son Noah Becker during a fashion presentation of the German label Minx during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin. / AFP Archive
By Staff Reporter
January 4, 2018

The son of former tennis star Boris Becker has pressed charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur, his lawyer said Thursday.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said that charges were filed on behalf of Noah Becker following "unbearable and racist remarks" from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.

The tweet emerged after an article in a German magazine in which Noah, 23, said Berlin was a "white city" compared with London or Paris, and that he'd been attacked there because of his skin color.

Noah Becker is the son of three-time Wimbledon champion and his ex-wife Barbara Becker, who has a German mother and an African-American father. 

He works as an artist and musician and lives in Berlin.

In the interview with emotion magazine, which first published excerpts on Tuesday, Noah Becker was asked if he has experienced racism in Berlin.

"Yes, I have also been attacked because of my brown skin color," he said. "In comparison to London or Paris, Berlin is a white city."

Maier, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, reacted Tuesday by posting a racist slur on Twitter that he later deleted.

The lawmaker later denied writing the controversial Tweet himself. He said one of his employees had written the tweet, the German news agency DPA reported.

RECOMMENDED

Last year Maier, a judge from the eastern German state of Saxony, was reprimanded by a court in Dresden for using far-right slogans, according to DPA.

Maier is one of 92 members of the nationalist AfD party which was elected to Germany's national parliament for the first time in September.

Earlier this week, another prominent member of the AfD ran into trouble with police and Twitter over her response to a Cologne police tweet offering New Year greetings in Arabic.

Lawmaker Beatrix von Storch tweeted her objections to the police tweet, saying, "Do they think they will calm the barbaric, Muslim, group-raping hordes of men this way?"

Von Storch's Twitter account was blocked for several hours Monday over a suspected breach of rules on hate speech. 

Police said Tuesday they filed a criminal complaint to prosecutors over suspected incitement.

New Year celebrations in Cologne were overshadowed two years ago when hundreds of women complained of being groped and robbed, mostly by groups of migrants.

The AfD is known for its aggressive stance against Muslims and migrants.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'