The son of former tennis star Boris Becker has pressed charges against a German nationalist lawmaker who insulted him with a racist slur, his lawyer said Thursday.

Lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser said that charges were filed on behalf of Noah Becker following "unbearable and racist remarks" from the Twitter account of nationalist lawmaker Jens Maier.

The tweet emerged after an article in a German magazine in which Noah, 23, said Berlin was a "white city" compared with London or Paris, and that he'd been attacked there because of his skin color.

Noah Becker is the son of three-time Wimbledon champion and his ex-wife Barbara Becker, who has a German mother and an African-American father.

He works as an artist and musician and lives in Berlin.

In the interview with emotion magazine, which first published excerpts on Tuesday, Noah Becker was asked if he has experienced racism in Berlin.

"Yes, I have also been attacked because of my brown skin color," he said. "In comparison to London or Paris, Berlin is a white city."

Maier, a member of the Alternative for Germany (AFD) party, reacted Tuesday by posting a racist slur on Twitter that he later deleted.

The lawmaker later denied writing the controversial Tweet himself. He said one of his employees had written the tweet, the German news agency DPA reported.