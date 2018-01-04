The United States and South Korea agreed on Thursday to delay their joint military exercises until after the Winter Olympics next month in an apparent move to de-escalate tensions with Pyongyang.

The announcement came just hours after US President Donald Trump said that high-level talks set for next week between North and South Korea were "a good thing".

Tensions have spiralled in recent months after North Korea held multiple missile launches and its sixth and most powerful nuclear test - purportedly of a hydrogen bomb.

Trump has also traded personal insults with his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong-Un, rattling regional allies.

But the last few days has witnessed a rare softening of tone on both sides of the demilitarised zone after Kim offered an olive branch to Seoul during a New Year's speech, saying he was willing to send a team to next month's Winter Olympics in the South.

The tentative rapprochement took a further step on Thursday after South Korean president Moon Jae-In spoke to Trump by telephone with both agreeing to suspend joint military drills, a regular source of Pyongyang's ire.

"The two leaders agreed to de-conflict the Olympics and our military exercises so that United States and Republic of Korea forces can focus on ensuring the security of the Games," the White House said in a statement.

Moon's office said the South Korean president told Trump that delaying the exercises would help ensure the success of the Winter Olympics - being hosted by the South next month in Pyeongchang - "in case the North does not make any more provocations."

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis on Thursday stated that their postponement was simply due to logistical concerns and they would resume after the conclusion of the winter games.

Is relations warming?

After a year that saw tensions on the Korean peninsula spike to their worst levels in years, 2018 has begun on a tentatively warmer note with Seoul responding positively to Kim's New Year speech.

On Wednesday, the two Koreas restored a cross-border hotline that had been shut down since 2016.