A giant winter "bomb cyclone" walloped the US east coast on Thursday with heavy snow and freezing cold that made for treacherous travel conditions and bone-chilling misery.

Four people were reported killed in the southeastern states of North and South Carolina, where icy roads sent vehicles skittering.

The National Weather Service said early on Friday that very cold temperatures and wind chills will follow for much of the eastern third of the US through the weekend.

A cold wave gripping a large section of the United States had already been blamed for a dozen deaths.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and schools closed in many localities as snow piled up and blizzard conditions began taking hold in the northeast.

Journalist Chris Pollone has the latest from Boston.

Blizzard warning

"I don't know where I'll stay tonight if I get stuck, probably with my boss," said Ran Richardson, 55, of Malden, Massachusetts, as he waited for a Boston subway to take him to training for his job as a Chinese-English translator.

Schools were ordered closed in New York City, many parts of New Jersey, Boston and elsewhere throughout the region.

Blizzard warnings were in effect along the east coast from North Carolina to Maine. The National Weather Service forecast winds as high as 113 km per hour, which downed power lines.

Some 65,000 homes and businesses in the northeast were without power, though that number was expected to rise as the storm intensified across the region.

More than a foot of snow was forecast for Boston and coastal areas of northern New England, with as much as 3 inches per hour forecast, a pace that made it difficult for plow crews to keep roads clear. Officials feared that fast-dropping temperatures after the storm passed would turn remaining snow on roadways to ice.

Flooding

High tides also caused flooding in parts of coastal Massachusetts, with seawater rising near buildings, including a hotel and along Boston's historic Long Wharf, a popular tourist attraction.

The water tied a four-decade-old flood record, the National Weather Service's office said.