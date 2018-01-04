The US State Department said on Thursday that it was suspending security assistance to Pakistan until Islamabad takes action against the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network, which Washington believes is destabilising the region.

State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said that she could not provide a dollar value for the suspended aid because the administration was still calculating the types of aid affected by the decision, but said it was in addition to the $255 million in military aid it has already put on hold.

She said some of the aid could still be permitted if Islamabad takes decisive action against the groups.

"Today we can confirm that we are suspending ... security assistance only to Pakistan at this time until the Pakistani government takes decisive action against groups including the Afghan Taliban and the Haqqani network. We consider them to be destabilising the region and also targeting US personnel," she told a regular news briefing.

Pakistan denies supporting Afghan Taliban, pointing to its own war against extremist groups battling to overthrow the government.

TRT World spoke to Pakistani analyst Madiha Afzal on what affect the latest US move is going to have on Pakistan's anti-terrorism drive.

