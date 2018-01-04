Protests or riots; middle class or working class; reformists or rejectionists; democracy or social injustice?

The root cause of our failure to understand the events in Iran lies in one word: disconnect.

An internal disconnect between the Iranian political class and the people, and an external disconnect between the people of Iran and the analysts that claim to know about Iran.

“When the fire goes out, you'll start feeling the cold. You'll wake up whether you want to or not,” wrote the Japanese author in his book After the Quake, a popular book among Iranians.

The protests sweeping the country, just like a series of big and small earthquakes, have woken the Iranian political and social class to some of the frustrated voices within society.

While the world is supporting ‘the liberation of the Iranian people’, one wonders what this really means.

The following is an attempt to explain and highlight the current ‘disconnect’ of the protestors by putting it into an economic and social context.

Are people protesting for democracy and human rights?

Such jargon makes for beautiful and inspiring headlines, or imaginary reports from sensational and mostly exiled journalists and activists.

I’m afraid, however, the reality will disappoint you. For starters, you might want to distance yourself from the conventional liberal understanding of the idea of ‘resistance’.

At least from what we hear in chants and slogans, this is not what the majority of the protesters are demanding.

The unrest started in opposition to the government’s economic policies. High levels of unemployment, the rising cost of living and corruption led many in the northern city of Mashhad to protest. This proved to be the spark that other provincial towns followed.

As the early shock about the protests dissipated, there is a growing realisation that the working class are primarily behind the protests.

In other words, the disenfranchised and fragmented working class - and the fed-up lower-middle class pushed into increasing economic hardship, are behind this.

You might also want to remember that there is an established semi-democracy in Iran.

Less than a year ago, more than 40 million people participated in the presidential election, and 57 percent voted to continue Hassan Rouhani’s government of “hope and policy”.

Can all that overwhelming hope have suddenly evaporated? It seems unlikely.

The triangular Iranian political landscape

It’s almost fair to say that post-2009 the Iranian political landscape is divided between conservatives, reformists, and moderates.

Conservatives, longing for an opportunity to go after the Rouhani government, supported the protests at the beginning. When things escalated, however, they changed course and started searching for hidden and foreign hands.

Reformists, on the other hand, usually play the role of the victim, giving themselves credit for being the only voice for change inside the country. After some confusion during the first few days, they seem to have suddenly found their voice. Their passivity and disconnect in wider society should make them rethink what it means to believe in reformist values.

And moderates? Well, many, including the left had warned about the inevitable consequences of Rouhani’s neoliberal policies: a push for post-sanction economic reforms through trade liberalisation, privatisation, and relying on tourism and foreign investment.

Strangely Rouhani is not exactly a neoliberal politician but his administration has charted a neoliberal approach to economic development, adding to the sense of a disconnect with the working class.

There is one point to be optimistic about; neither the moderates, reformists or conservatives are rejecting the people’s right to protest and they agree that the Iranian people have legitimate grievances. This is a rare occurence in contemporary Iranian history.

The great Twitter war that never was

One thousand voices, a thousand and one leaders, a thousand and two experts.