The EU top diplomat Federica Mogherini met Cuban President Raul Castro on Thursday as she ended a two-day visit to the Communist country aimed at strengthening engagement even as the Trump administration backtracks on a fragile detente.

As the US-Cuba rapprochement unfolded in 2015-2016 the EU dropped all sanctions and negotiated a political dialogue and cooperation agreement, the first between Cuba and the EU.

"The EU has become Cuba's first trade partner and was already the first in investment and development cooperation ... which means it is possible to increase the level of economic relations and investments," Mogherini said before meeting Castro.

At a press conference earlier in the day, Mogherini said that EU member countries combined were now Cuba's most important economic partner and announced a series of agreements.

Mogherini told journalists before meeting Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez on Thursday morning that the agreement also provided new potential in trade and investment.

Cuban state-run television broadcast footage of the meeting and said it covered the favourable state of relations between the EU and Havana and international issues.

