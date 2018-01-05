WORLD
2 MIN READ
Idlib orphanage centre provides hope for Syrian children
"They are our own children. We'll take care of them till they become adults," says Abo Yahya who runs an orphanage in Syria's Idlib province.
Syrian refugee children, have their lunch outside their tent at Atmeh refugee camp, in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, Syria, February 19, 2013. (File photo) / AP
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2018

An orphanage centre in Idlib province in northwest Syria is home to more than a hundred children hit by the seven-year war.

Odai Fayad and his four siblings who were brought from Aleppo are among them.

"The barrel bomb killed my father. We had to move to Shaar region. We were sitting at the room at night when another bomb killed my sister and mother," said Fayad.

Abo Yahya, who operates the orphanage through donations, said "they are our own children. We'll take care of them till they become adults".

RECOMMENDED

In Syria, nearly six million children are in need of humanitarian assistance, with almost half forced to flee their homes, said the UNICEF.

TRT World'sAhmed al Burai has the story.

SOURCE:TRT World
