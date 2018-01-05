TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan slams US over Turkish banker case
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan strongly criticises recent US court verdict in Turkish banker case, warning that bilateral legal accords with Washington are losing validity.
Erdogan slams US over Turkish banker case
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a press conference ahead of his departure for France at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on January 5, 2018. / AA
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2018

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday slammed the recent US verdict in a case involving Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla, saying the US should reconsider its sense of justice.

"If this is the US' sense of justice, then yes, the world is doomed. The US must reconsider its sense of justice," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport ahead of his departure for France.

"The United States should excuse us, but the laws in our bilateral ties and the bilateral accords between us are losing their validity. I am saddened to say this, but this is how it will be from now on," he added.

He did not say to which accords he was referring to.

RECOMMENDED

On Wednesday, a jury in New York found Atilla, the 47-year-old former deputy chief executive officer of Turkey's public lender Halkbank, guilty on five counts related to conspiracy and bank fraud but acquitted him of a money laundering charge.

The verdict by a panel of six men and six women came after more than three weeks of testimonies and four days of deliberation.

The counts on which the banker was declared guilty included violation of US sanctions against Iran, crimes to deceive the US and defrauding US banks.

"The United States is carrying out a chain of plots, and these are not just legal but also economic plots," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Australian police hunt gunman after three killed in New South Wales shooting
Malaysia restores access to Musk's Grok after deepfake safeguards added
Israeli artillery fire hits multiple areas in Gaza in latest ceasefire violation
Türkiye's central bank reserves top $200B for first time
Six remain missing after landslide kills two at New Zealand campground
Chinese coast guard rescues 13 Philippine sailors in disputed waters
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
US House kills bid to block Trump troop deployment to Venezuela in 215–215 tie vote
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
TikTok stays open in US after historic White House agreement
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Turkish Foreign Minister Fidan hails Gaza 'Board of Peace' as historic chance for lasting peace
Carney rebuts Trump's jibe, saying 'Canada doesn't live because of US'