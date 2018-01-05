Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday slammed the recent US verdict in a case involving Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla, saying the US should reconsider its sense of justice.

"If this is the US' sense of justice, then yes, the world is doomed. The US must reconsider its sense of justice," Erdogan told reporters at Istanbul's Ataturk International Airport ahead of his departure for France.

"The United States should excuse us, but the laws in our bilateral ties and the bilateral accords between us are losing their validity. I am saddened to say this, but this is how it will be from now on," he added.

He did not say to which accords he was referring to.