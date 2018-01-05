Britain should charge a $0.34 (25 pence) "latte levy" on disposable coffee cups to cut down waste and ban them if a recycling target is not met by 2023, a committee of lawmakers said on Friday.

Less than one percent of coffee cups are recycled in Britain because of the tightly bonded plastic liner; the difficulties of recycling packaging which has been in contact with food and drink; and a lack of facilities, the lawmakers said.

Chains Pret A Manger, Costa Coffee, Caffe Nero and Greggs alongside US firm Starbucks are among the biggest coffee-sellers in Britain and have rapidly expanded in the last 10 years to meet increasing demand.

Although some outlets give a discount to customers using their own cup, only one to two percent buyers use the offer, according to parliament's environmental audit committee which said a "latte levy" was needed instead.

"The UK throws away 2.5 billion disposable coffee cups every year; enough to circle the planet five and a half times," chair of the committee Mary Creagh said.

"We're calling for action to reduce the number of single-use cups, promote reusable cups over disposable cups and to recycle all coffee cups by 2023," she said.

Possible ban on coffee cups

The committee said that money raised by the charge should help improve recycling facilities and if the 2023 target is not met then disposable coffee cups should be banned.

The Irish parliament is considering banning single-use coffee cups whilst the German city Hamburg said in 2016 it will no longer use coffee-makers with aluminium capsules in its own offices or buildings.