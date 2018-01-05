As anti-government protests in Iran enter their second week they have also taken an interesting turn. While the country’s top cleric Ayatollah Ali Khamenei blamed “foreign enemies” for stirring unrest, President Hassan Rouhani's response was measured.

Instead of disparaging the people on the streets or accusing them of being influenced by foreign powers, he acknowledged their right to protest.

“It would be a misrepresentation (of events) and also an insult to the Iranian people to say they only had economic demands," Rohani said. "People had economic, political and social demands.”

Known for his accommodative worldview in Iran’s conservative political spectrum, Rouhani once again deployed moderation, repositioning himself more as a leader of the masses who understands their woes rather than a president who’s wary of dissent.

If the protests intensify, should Rouhani step down? Experts argue that Rouhani is staring at two possibilities. “The protests will either liquidate Rouhani or strengthen him,” said Osman Bostan, a Turkish expert who’s studied political movements in several Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.

Another expert Ali Vaez, the Iran project director at International Crisis Group, finds Rouhani at a critical juncture, where he could use the public dissatisfaction to achieve his political goals.

“Rouhani can follow the example of his predecessors and opt for an even narrower agenda, or capitalise on public discontent to push the establishment towards more structural change, including constitutional reform,” Vaez told TRT World. “That choice will ultimately determine the Islamic Republic’s fate.”

Vaez was referring to Ali Akbar Hashemi Rafsanjani and Mohammad Khatami, the two reformist leaders of the 1990s, who backtracked on their agendas of mending ties with the West and easing personal freedoms after hardliner political operatives pushed them to crush the protests that shook their administrations respectively.

Rouhani finds himself in a precarious position since the current protests are not only driven by demands for freedom, but also the economic troubles Iranians have been beset with over the last several decades, in large part because of Western economic measures.

When Rouhani came into power in 2013, Iranians expected a great deal of change from him. “Rouhani over-promised and under-delivered,” said Vaez, “He was re-elected just six months ago and people understand that there are real limits to his power.”

Though Iran has gained influence in the Middle East through its military manoeuvres in the last decade, inching closer to its dream of establishing a Shia crescent across the region, the country’s domestic politics is crisscrossed with several fault lines. An intense power struggle between hardline and reformist clergy and the leaders of parliament have almost always played out in post-revolution Iran.

All the power circles are connected to the supreme leader Khamenei, but the decision-making is largely decentralised with several checks and balances along the chain of command. And it’s because of this highly fragmented power structure average Iranians have been at the receiving end.

Struck by poverty and unemployment, Iranians, mostly urban and middle class, came out on the streets in 2009, rejecting the re-election of then-president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. They criticised the conservative leader for his narrow economic agenda and staunch anti-Western stance that caused further strain to the fragile US-Iran ties, attracting strict economic sanctions.

But Ahmadinejad’s mandate was approved by Khamenei and he came down heavily upon protesters, curbing dissent with brute force.

But four years later, with another national election underway, Iranians voted Hassan Rouhani to power. A moderate cleric, Rouhani had a falling out with Ahmedinejad in 2005, when the former was a top nuclear negotiator. Ahmedinejad considered Rouhani as a reformist, someone who wanted to soften Iran’s approach toward the West.

In Iran today, people are back on the streets. Rouhani finds himself in Ahmedinejad’s place, but this time the protests began in rural Iran, which has remained loyal to the country’s conservative political leadership. Long before the opposition could have morphed into a large-scale uprising, the intervention of foreign powers cast a shadow of suspicion over it.

Israel’s prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the Iranian protesters, accusing the Rouhani government of oppression and corruption.

The US president Donald Trump also took to Twitter, appreciating Iranians for “acting against the brutal and corrupt Iranian regime.”

Ever since the Iranian revolution, there has been widespread consensus about the country’s foreign policy and the constitutional ethics overseen by the Supreme Leader Khamenei and his council of advisers.

The country spends billions of dollars on its proxy wars in the Middle East. Its military’s budget spiked to about $11 billion this year, a 20-percent increase compared to the previous budget. Any political campaign against the military spending could backfire since that would amount to speaking against the national interest.