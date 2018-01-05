The Trump administration proposed opening nearly all US offshore waters to oil and gas drilling, a move aimed at boosting domestic energy production that sparked protests from coastal states, environmentalists and the tourism industry.

The areas to be available for drilling include zones of the Arctic which were previously protected.

The five-year plan expands drilling areas on most of the US coast, covering an area of more than 4 million square kilometres.

Under the proposal, only one out of 26 planning areas would be off-limits to oil and gas exploration.

Economy vs environment

The announcement has been welcomed by Republican leaders.