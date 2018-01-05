POLITICS
Japan's famous Tsukiji fish market holds final auction before Olympics
After more than eight decades, the world's biggest and oldest fish market has held its final tuna auction before shutting down as a part of 2020 Olympics preparations. Industry members worry about the impact of the temporary halt.
Sushi restaurateur Kiyoshi Kimura displays a 190kg bluefin tuna at his restaurant near Tokyo’s Tsukiji fish market on January 5, 2018. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
January 5, 2018

In the final New Year’s auction at Tokyo’s famed Tsukiji fish market, the owner of an international sushi restaurant shelled out more than $300,000 for a prime bluefin tuna and said he was “very happy” with the result.

The market handles 480 types of seafood daily. That's around 1,600 tonnes worth 14 million dollars.

But the Tokyo's famous market is closing down to make way for developments in preparation for the 2020 Olympics.

Though the move will not mean the end of the tuna auction, many wonder if the government risks losing the massive value in Tsukiji's brand name.

TRT World's Laila Humairah reports. 

SOURCE:TRT World
