Myanmar's military has used heavy weapons to overrun remote rebel camps in northern Kachin state, the army said on Friday, as a seasonal offensive ramps up the long-running conflict.

A separate military campaign in Rakhine state, which has forced 655,000 Rohingya Muslims over the border into Bangladesh, has dominated global attention.

But the conflict in Kachin, a mainly Christian state in the Buddhist-majority country, has rumbled on away from international headlines and fighting is again intensifying now that monsoon rains have ended.

The army -- or Tatmadaw -- said it had gained the upper hand after seizing 22 camps of the Kachin Independence Army (KIA) since mid-November and blocking off a key timber smuggling route to China.

Heavy weapons were used on Thursday to attack hillside camps as the army killed "some enemies" and seized arms and ammunition, according to a statement posted on Facebook by the office of commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing.

"Tatmadaw columns are in hot pursuit of fleeing terrorist insurgents," the statement added.

The rebels and the army trade allegations of abuses, while observers accuse both sides of trafficking timber, jade and drugs to fund the fighting.

After a 17-year ceasefire, the KIA restarted its fight for autonomy in 2011 resulting in unrest that has killed hundreds and displaced more than 100,000 people.

The KIA confirmed the renewed hostilities were "very serious" and that the military was using airstrikes and heavy artillery against its positions.

"Our ethnic groups didn't launch the offensive. It was the military. We are only fighting back," KIA spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Naw Buu told AFP, also denying rebel involvement in the illegal timber trade.