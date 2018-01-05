Israel's controversial plan to forcibly deport thousands of African asylum seekers and refugees has hit a dead end after Rwanda decided to opt out of the deal.

Rwanda said on Friday that reports it had agreed to such a deal were "fake news."

It followed Uganda, which had the previous day also denied it would receive 38,000 Eritrean and Sudanese migrants who Israel threatened to deport or arrest.

"Rwanda has no deal whatsoever with #Israel to host any African migrant from that country. This story is no news; it's fake news," Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Olivier Nduhungirehe said Friday on Twitter.

Both Rwanda and Uganda had been previously mentioned in press reports as "third countries" that had agreed to receive the asylum seekers for possible economic and military gains.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met Rwandan leader Paul Kagame in Nairobi last month, and the two are said to have talked extensively about the deal.

Although Netanyahu emerged from the talks announcing that Israel will set up an embassy in Kigali, Friday's development seems to have turned relations frosty.