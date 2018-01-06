Christmas celebrations of the Eastern Orthodox churches began in the West Bank city of Bethlehem on Saturday.

Due to a difference in calendars, many Orthodox churches mark Christmas Eve on January 6 and Christmas is celebrated on January 7 and not December 25. The Armenian Orthodox Church is the last to celebrate Christmas with the Christmas Eve procession to Bethlehem on January 18.

Syrian Orthodox Patriarchal Vicar of the Holy Land and Jordan Archbishop Mar Swerios Malki Murad was the first to arrive in Bethlehem to attend Christmas Mass at midnight on Friday.

Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III of the Holy Land arrived at the Church of Nativity in Manger Square amid rain.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and a host of Arab officials were expected to attend the Christmas Mass to be held at the Church of the Nativity.

Palestinians protest sale of land to Israel

Scores of Palestinians blocked the convoy of Greek Orthodox Patriarch Theophilos III in Bethlehem.

Protesters threw eggs at the Patriarch's procession as he arrived in the city at midnight. Demonstrators accuse the Patriarch of signing deals with Israel to sell and rent endowments of the Orthodox Church.

Earlier on Saturday, scores of demonstrators rallied in Bethlehem to call for a boycott of the patriarch.

The Greek Orthodox Church owns large amounts of land throughout Jerusalem, including the land Israel's parliament, the Knesset, is built on.

In 2005, the Palestinian-run Petra and Imperial hotels were sold by the church to Ateret Cohanim, a group that works to establish a Jewish majority in the Old City and East Jerusalem.

Divided Christmas messages

The ongoing rift between the Ukrainian and Russian churches was highlighted in their leaders' Christmas messages ahead of the Orthodox holiday this weekend.

Patriarch Filaret, the head of the Kiev-based Ukrainian Orthodox Church, wished his country a "victory over the aggressor" on Saturday amid a continued conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed rebels.

"We wish that our Lord help us banish all evil and help us bring victory over the aggressor because the truth is with us," Filaret said in a video published on the Kyivan Patriarchate's website. He called for God to lead Ukraine to a "final victory over the enemy".

The 2014 outbreak of the separatist conflict between Kiev and Kremlin-backed rebels in the east of the country exacerbated already existing religious tensions. The Kiev-based Ukrainian Orthodox Church supported the bloody popular uprising that ousted a Kremlin-backed government.

After Ukraine gained independence in 1991, a conflict erupted between the Ukrainian Orthodox Church backed by Moscow and a breakaway Kiev-based Ukrainian Orthodox Church now led by Filaret.

The rift was highlighted earlier this month after it was reported in Ukraine a bereaved father punched a priest from the Moscow-led church after he allegedly refused to bury his young son who died in a freak accident.

Christmas service in Turkey

A Christmas Eve mass was held on Saturday by the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul.